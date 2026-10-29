Latifa bint Mohammed explores avenues for closer cooperation with South Korea while meeting ministers and business leaders in Seoul

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met ministers, senior officials and business leaders during her visit to Seoul leading a high-level delegation.

The meetings explored opportunities to deepen cooperation and share expertise across education, culture, the creative industries, digital transformation and advanced technology.

H.H. met Choi Kyo-jin, South Korea’s Minister of Education, to discuss the country’s approach to developing education in response to advances in knowledge and technology. Discussions explored opportunities to strengthen partnerships between educational institutions in the UAE and South Korea and share innovative practices that improve teaching quality and learning outcomes.

She also met Chae Hwi-young, South Korea’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, to explore closer cooperation across culture, tourism and the creative industries. The meeting focused on building lasting partnerships that support these sectors, strengthen cultural exchange and create opportunities for creative talent in both countries.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with Chung Young-jun, Director General of the Digital City Bureau at Seoul Metropolitan Government, to learn about Seoul’s approach to digital transformation. Discussions covered technological solutions that improve government services and support more efficient urban management.

H.H. also visited LG Science Park, where she met Ko Yoon-joo, President of LG Global Strategy Center. She was briefed on the park’s research and development activities and its approach to translating research into practical applications through advanced technology.

During a visit to The Pinkfong Company, she met Kim Min-seok, its CEO and Co-Founder, and learned about the company’s approach to creating children’s entertainment content for international audiences. The meeting explored how digital media and innovation support the development and reach of creative content, alongside opportunities for cooperation in the creative industries and digital content sectors.

Accompanying H.H. were Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority; members of the visiting delegation; and senior South Korean government officials.