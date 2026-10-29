BEEAH partners with Soma Mater, expanding its sustainability ecosystem

SHARJAH, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- BEEAH, the region's sustainability and innovation pioneer, has forged a strategic partnership with Soma Mater, expanding its sustainability advisory capabilities and specialized support for governments and businesses across the UAE and wider region.

For Soma Mater, the partnership provides access to BEEAH’s regional ecosystem, market relationships, sector knowledge, and implementation experience, enabling it to pursue larger mandates and translate its research and advisory expertise into practical programs, infrastructure, and solutions across the region. While joining BEEAH’s ecosystem, Soma Mater will continue to operate under its own brand, led by its Founder and CEO, Sheikh Dr. Majid Al Qassimi.

Sheikh Dr. Majid Al Qassimi, Founder and CEO of Soma Mater, said: “We believe in this region’s ability to build a more sustainable and resilient future. Our partnership with BEEAH strengthens our capacity to contribute to that ambition for the wider region. Combining our research and strategic insight with BEEAH’s regional reach, relationships, and implementation experience will enable us to pursue larger mandates, serve a broader client base and deepen our work across sustainability, circularity, net zero, and food and water security.

Together, we can help clients translate evidence and strategy into practical impact that delivers resilience to our region.”

While adding specialist research, policy, and strategic advisory capabilities to BEEAH’s existing environmental consulting portfolio, the partnership will also enable the organization to engage partners early in the development of solutions.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, said: “Our partnership with Soma Mater strengthens BEEAH’s position across the sustainability value chain, enabling us to advance circular, net-zero solutions for our partners and communities while supporting greater food and water security. Soma Mater’s specialist research, policy, and advisory expertise complements our existing capabilities, allowing us to engage with our partners during early decision-making processes and help shape solutions from inception to long-term impact.

By bringing that expertise together with BEEAH’s scale and implementation experience, we can broaden the support we provide to organizations and accelerate progress on some of the region’s most important sustainability priorities.”

The partnership is expected to create new commercial opportunities for both organizations, including joint pitches, as well as the development of new advisory propositions and access to larger mandates across the public and private sectors. It will also provide a platform to expand into priority regional markets.