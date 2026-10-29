HoW earns 2026 Sustain Sharjah Award for Tourist Destinations

SHARJAH, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah won the “Sustain Sharjah Award for Tourist Destinations” category within the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum Awards 2026 in recognition of its efforts to promote sustainability through cultural and educational programmes and community initiatives.

The forum was organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) on Wednesday, 28 October, at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

​Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of HoW, received the award from Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Seaports and Customs Authority, the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, at the forum's awards ceremony.

​Commenting on this honour, Al Aqroubi said: "We are proud of this recognition, which acknowledges the contribution cultural destinations can make to a more sustainable future. Their value extends beyond visitor numbers and experiences to how they shape people's thinking and understanding of the world. At HoW, we believe knowledge has its greatest value when it moves beyond books and events to influence everyday decisions and practices."

​She added: "A cultural destination's sustainability depends on its ability to remain relevant to its community and its evolving needs, helping generations understand and respond responsibly to contemporary challenges. At HoW, we strive to create a space where ideas and generations connect, and where the impact of our programmes extends beyond each visit, encouraging greater awareness of our shared responsibility towards the environment and the future."

​HoW contributes to Sharjah's tourism and cultural offerings through its facilities, interactive spaces, exhibitions and cultural, educational and creative programmes. Catering to visitors of different ages and backgrounds, these experiences combine learning, exploration and community engagement. HoW also works to make culture part of everyday life and raise awareness of environmental and sustainability issues through programmes and initiatives that encourage responsible practices and help integrate environmental awareness into daily behaviour.