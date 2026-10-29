Three Arab creatives explore storytelling secrets at SIBF 2026

SHARJAH, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Three prominent Arab figures in theatre, literature and visual arts will take part in a discussion at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026) exploring who owns a story and the relationship between writers and artists in bringing it to life.

Lebanese actor, playwright and theatre director Rafiq Ali Ahmad, Kuwaiti writer and visual artist Dr Alia Shuaib, and Emirati actor and academic Dr Habib Ghuloom will share their perspectives in a session titled ‘Who Owns the Story?’

Scheduled for Thursday, November 5, at 7:15 pm in Intellectual Hall at Expo Centre Sharjah, the session is part of the ‘Art & Literature’ programme, which brings together musicians, artists and writers from around the world to explore the contribution of art and literature to global culture.

A leading figure in Arab theatre, Lebanese actor and playwright Rafiq Ali Ahmad is particularly known for his work in monodrama. He pursued postgraduate studies at the Lebanese University's Institute of Fine Arts and has performed at festivals in Carthage, Cannes, Jerash and Fujairah, with productions staged across the Arab world and internationally.

His plays include Al Jaras, Al Miftah, Zawarib, Qat' Wasl and Wahsha. He also published Al Rawi: Al Mumathil Ala Khashabat Al Hayat (2021) and Ala Khashabat Al Hayat (2026).

Ahmad’s honours include the Best Actor Award at the Carthage International Theatre Festival, the Said Akl Award and a Murex d'Or award in 2025. Named by French magazine L'Express among 100 influential figures shaping Lebanon, he previously headed Lebanon's Syndicate of Theatre, Cinema and Television Actors and is a founding member and board trustee of the Arab Theatre Authority.

Kuwaiti writer and visual artist Dr Alia Shuaib holds master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom and taught moral philosophy at Kuwait University from 1994 to 2008. Her literary works explore ethics, identity and the human body.

Her literary career began in 1989 with Imra'a La Tatazawaj Al Bahr, followed by works including Bila Wajh, Anakib Tanuh Ala Jarh, Nahj Al Warda and Kalam Al Jasad. Her publications also include the novels Tayba and Shaqqat Al Jabriya, and the poetry collection Qalaq Al Ghazal. She has exhibited her artwork in Kuwait, Lebanon, Tunisia, France, Egypt and the United Kingdom.

Emirati actor, director and academic Dr. Habib Ghuloom holds a bachelor's degree in Acting and Directing from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in Kuwait (1987), a master's degree in Theatre Studies from the Academy of Arts in Cairo (1995), and a PhD in Dramatic Literature from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom (1999).

His career spans acting, writing, directing, and teaching, as well as managing Gulf festivals, including the Gulf Theatre Festival, Gulf Film Festival, and Children's Theatre Festival. A former Cultural Adviser at the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, Ghuloom serves on the boards of trustees of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy and the Arab Theatre Authority and is a founding member of Ras Al Khaimah National Theatre.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) from November 4 to 15 under the theme ‘Made of Stories’, the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair will host approximately 2,673 publishers and exhibitors from 124 countries, alongside 1,500 cultural and artistic events featuring 106 writers and creative figures from 25 countries. With Oman as Guest of Honour, the fair will also offer professional programmes for publishers, specialised conferences and activities for children and families.