UAE President sends written message to President of Comoros inviting him to attend UN Water Conference 2026

UAE President sends written message to President of Comoros inviting him to attend UN Water Conference 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a written message to His Excellency Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, inviting him to attend and participate in the UN Water Conference 2026, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and the Republic of Senegal in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10, 2026.

President Assoumani received the message during a meeting with Jumaa Rashed Alromaithi, UAE Ambassador to the Union of the Comoros.