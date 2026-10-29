UAE President sends written message to President of Comoros inviting him to attend UN Water Conference 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a written message to His Excellency Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, inviting him to attend and participate in the UN Water Conference 2026, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and the Republic of Senegal in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10, 2026.

President Assoumani received the message during a meeting with Jumaa Rashed Alromaithi, UAE Ambassador to the Union of the Comoros.