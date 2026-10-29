Abdullah bin Zayed, Ecuador's FM discuss strengthening joint cooperation and partnership

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Roberto Pesantes, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador.

During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and avenues for cooperation across the economic, trade and investment sectors within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest related to strengthening cooperation in tourism, culture, education and air transport.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of Roberto Carlos Bitar, affirming the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and the Republic of Ecuador.

H.H. noted that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries has opened up broad prospects for cooperation and joint action across various sectors, contributing to shared prosperity for both countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by Ibrahim Al Alawi, the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Peru and non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Ecuador.