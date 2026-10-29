RAK Ruler receives participants in 2026 Chinese Language and Cultural Exchange programmes

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City participants in the 2026 Chinese Language and Cultural Exchange programmes, held in Shanghai and Guangzhou in the People’s Republic of China. The programmes involved 32 students and employees from Ras Al Khaimah and were supported by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research.

H.H. affirmed that investing in people and preparing them for the future is a priority in the emirate’s development vision. He noted that learning languages and embracing different cultures help broaden the horizons of younger generations, improve the performance of institutional workforces and strengthen their ability to communicate with the world.

H.H. said: “We believe that the future of Ras Al Khaimah will be shaped by the capabilities and aspirations of its people, and that investing in people is the foundation for the emirate’s progress, enhanced competitiveness and sustainable prosperity. We want our generations to learn from the world, acquire the confidence and knowledge that enable them to innovate, discover new opportunities, and contribute their ideas and capabilities to the development journey.”

He added: “Learning Chinese and gaining an understanding of Chinese culture are particularly important in light of the growing strategic relations between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China. We look forward to these experiences helping prepare a generation with a global outlook, one that takes pride in its identity and values and is capable of building bridges of understanding between peoples. Our ambition is for our young people to possess the knowledge and determination to help shape the future, rather than simply prepare for it.”

H.H. commended the participants for their efforts and commitment to learning, stressing the importance of applying the knowledge and experience they had gained to their academic and professional careers in ways that benefit themselves, their community and their country.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah’s Office, along with a number of senior officials.

For their part, participants in the two programmes expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for his continued support in empowering students and developing the capabilities of the emirate’s workforce. They also praised his commitment to providing high-quality educational and cultural opportunities that help develop their skills, broaden their knowledge and equip them with new experiences.

The first programme, the “Chinese Language Bridge” summer camp, involved 22 students from public and private schools in Ras Al Khaimah. Hosted by East China Normal University in Shanghai, the programme combined Chinese language learning with cultural activities and opportunities to explore China’s history and heritage.

The second programme, the 2026 Chinese Language Learners programme, was hosted by Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou over six weeks and involved 10 employees from government and private-sector institutions in Ras Al Khaimah. It combined language studies, cultural experiences and practical applications, with a focus on professional communication skills, particularly in protocol, hospitality and customer service.

The two programmes were organised as part of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research’s efforts to expand learning and cultural exchange opportunities for students and institutional employees in Ras Al Khaimah, while strengthening mutual understanding and educational cooperation between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China.