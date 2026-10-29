Most Valuable Promotions’ global superstar Jake Paul announces Christmas eve return to ring in dubai

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) - Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced the highly anticipated return of global superstar Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (12-2, 7 KOs), who will headline a blockbuster MVP event on Thursday, December 24, in Dubai, one year after suffering a broken jaw in his showdown with former two-time unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua.

The Christmas Eve showdown will mark Paul's first professional fight in Dubai, as one of combat sports' biggest global stars prepares to begin the next chapter of his boxing career. Paul's opponent and additional event details will be officially revealed over the coming weeks. The highly anticipated return to the emirates is a part of a cooperation agreement between the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and MVP, further underlining the city’s reputation as a host destination for world-class sporting events, and a hub for combat sports.

The announcement marks another landmark moment in Paul's professional boxing career and MVP's continued international expansion. Since making his professional debut in 2020, Paul has become one of boxing's biggest commercial attractions, headlining record-breaking events and drawing unprecedented global audiences. His November 2024 showdown with Mike Tyson drew 125 million Live+1 viewers globally, while his December 2025 event against Anthony Joshua drew 33 million Live+1 viewers worldwide.

Jake Paul said: “I've spent years proving people wrong, taking risks, and pushing myself against opponents nobody thought I'd face. Nothing that's happened has changed my belief in myself or what I'm working toward. I'm hungrier than ever, and on Thursday, December 24, I'm returning to the ring in Dubai to start the next chapter of my journey. Dubai is a city that thinks big, breaks boundaries, and doesn't believe in limits. That's exactly the kind of place I want to make my comeback. We've got plenty of names on the list; let’s see who signs the contract. Merry Christmas, Dubai. Santa Paul is coming to town, and somebody's getting knocked out.”