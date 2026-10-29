International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council’s ‘Gaza Calling’ campaign wins Gold at Dragons MENA Awards 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council’s “Gaza Calling” campaign has won the Gold Award at the Dragons MENA Awards 2026, in recognition of the campaign’s effectiveness messaging and its success in highlighting the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The award was received by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Chairman of the Media Committee of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

The win crowns the communication efforts undertaken by the campaign over the past year to raise awareness of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, showcase the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives and efforts in support of the Palestinian people, and carry the campaign’s message to wider audiences.

The Dragons MENA Awards are an extension of the Dragons of Asia Awards, launched in 2000 to honour outstanding campaigns by communications agencies and organisations across Asia, with a focus on creativity, strategic thinking and results. Over the years, the programme has expanded to include editions in Malaysia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, before launching its Middle East and North Africa edition.

The recognition reflects the importance of communication in supporting humanitarian causes, highlighting initiatives that promote the values of solidarity and giving, and increasing awareness of the needs of those affected by crises.