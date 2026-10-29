Yas SeaWorld® Research & Rescue Center invites UAE to share its best marine photography for Annual One Ocean Photo Contest

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region, is calling on photography enthusiasts across the UAE to turn their lenses towards the marine world and participate in the One Ocean Photo Contest, held in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards.

Open to all UAE citizens and residents aged 10 and above, the contest celebrates the marine environment worldwide as well as across the Arabian Region, encouraging participants to use creative expression to raise awareness of the importance of ocean biodiversity and conservation.

Across four categories, entrants can submit photos of everything from the wildlife beneath the waves to striking landscapes and seascapes. Judging will be based on a combination of creativity, visual impact, and a strong sense of story, perspective and connection to the marine environment.

For those aged 10–17, the Youth category gives the next generation the opportunity to share their creative perspective on the marine world. The remaining three categories are open exclusively to adults aged 18 and above. The Marine Conservation Message category invites entrants to submit images that tell compelling stories of sustainability, responsibility and ocean protection.

The Marine Wildlife category celebrates the diverse species that inhabit our One Ocean. Meanwhile, the Arabian Region Marine Environment category specifically highlights the unique marine landscapes, seascapes and life above and below the surface across the Arabian region, encouraging photographers to showcase both their natural beauty and cultural significance.

A total of 12 winners will be recognized, with their photographs exhibited at the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center for one year and featured in the Center’s 2027 calendar.

First-and-second-place recipients across the categories will also receive a range of prizes and exclusive experiences, including VIP behind-the-scenes tours of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center and special meet-and-greets with Malquot the Dugong.

The competition reflects the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center’s wider commitment to advancing marine conservation and inspiring the next generation of marine life advocates. By encouraging the community to observe and share the marine world through their own perspective, the contest aims to deepen appreciation for our One Ocean and the importance of protecting it for future generations.