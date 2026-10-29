UAE President sends written message to Chad’s President inviting him to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2027

N'DJAMENA, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, has sent a written message to His Excellency Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, inviting him to attend the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the honouring of the winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, and to participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, which will be held on January 12 and 13, 2027.

H.E. President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno received the message during a meeting with His Excellency Rashed Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad.