Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi’s Seed Preservation Centre in Al Dhafra Region

AL DHAFRA, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), has inaugurated the agency’s Seed Preservation Centre in Al Dhafra Region.

The centre is dedicated to conserving and propagating the seeds of Abu Dhabi’s native plants through sustainable methods, contributing to the protection of biodiversity and supporting habitat rehabilitation programmes.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the centre’s advanced facilities. These include four cold storage rooms that can hold more than eight tonnes of seed for up to 10 years, as well as specialised laboratories for research and germination testing. The laboratories are equipped with 24 state-of-the-art devices, including one that uses AI for seed imaging and quality analysis.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said: “This centre embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to preserve the UAE’s natural resources and lay the foundations for sustainable development for future generations. In Abu Dhabi, we are translating this vision into tangible results through investment in scientific research and innovation. This strengthens our ability to protect native plants, restore their natural habitats and build ecosystems that are more resilient to climate change, safeguarding and sustaining our natural heritage for future generations."

The centre’s opening comes as part of the support provided by the wise leadership for environmental protection and the preservation of biodiversity, as well as the promotion of sustainability efforts and the preservation of natural resources. This aligns with the UAE’s vision to safeguard its natural heritage and supports the development of national initiatives aimed at propagating native plants and rehabilitating their natural habitats.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also visited the nursery, which has an annual production capacity of more than half a million seedlings. Its three automated irrigation systems improve water efficiency by collecting and reusing surplus water from irrigating the seedlings.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri said: “With the Seed Preservation Centre in Al Dhafra Region working hand in hand with EAD’s Plant Genetic Resources Centre, Abu Dhabi now has the scientific expertise and capabilities to move from protecting its natural habitats to actively rebuilding them. We are setting a new benchmark for biodiversity conservation and habitat protection, strengthening the role of the community while continuing to exchange knowledge and expertise with our partners facing similar environmental challenges.”

The Seed Preservation Centre in Al Dhafra Region complements the role of the Plant Genetic Resources Centre in Al Ain, which His Highness inaugurated in 2024 to preserve the genetic diversity of the UAE’s plants for up to 100 years. While the Plant Genetic Resources Centre safeguards this diversity for the long term, the Seed Preservation Centre focuses on propagating native plants and conserving their seeds to support habitat rehabilitation projects across the emirate.

Together, the two centres form an integrated framework that combines the conservation of genetic resources with their use in restoring vegetation cover, from collecting and storing seeds to growing seedlings and reintroducing them into their natural habitats.

The centre supports the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Biodiversity Policy, the UAE’s National Biodiversity Strategy 2031, and the 2030 targets of the Global Biodiversity Framework. Its inauguration reinforces Abu Dhabi’s enduring commitment to conserving its natural heritage and strengthens its position as a leading regional hub for the sustainability of native plants and the rehabilitation of vegetation cover.

The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Muhammad Ali Al Mansouri, Director-General of Al Dhafra Region Municipality; Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; and a number of officials.