Museum of the Future introduces innovative model for talent discovery through human skills

DUBAI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Investing in human capabilities and identifying talent have become key pillars in developing future workplaces as the global labour market undergoes rapid transformation, with communication, imagination, emotional intelligence and adaptability increasingly recognised as essential skills for driving innovation and improving services and experiences.

Against this backdrop, Dubai's Museum of the Future is introducing a new approach to talent recruitment through its "Future Perfects" campaign, launched on 21st October. The initiative aims to recruit staff for a new visitor experience set to launch in 2027, prioritising human capabilities and practical skills over traditional academic qualifications and professional experience.

The museum received 20,000 completed job applications within the campaign's first 48 hours, while its website recorded 42,000 visits during the same period, reflecting interest in recruitment methods that allow candidates to demonstrate their abilities beyond conventional assessments.

The initiative comes amid increasing international calls to reconsider how professional competencies are evaluated. A report published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in June 2026, entitled “A Skills-First Labour Market”, highlighted that educational qualifications and professional experience do not necessarily reflect the full range of abilities individuals possess, emphasising the importance of recruitment approaches that enable direct assessment of skills.

Similarly, a joint study by Harvard Business School and the Burning Glass Institute in 2024 identified a gap between organisations’ stated commitment to skills-based hiring and the actual implementation of this approach in recruitment decisions, highlighting the need to translate theoretical principles into practical talent assessment methods.

The Museum of the Future has welcomed more than five million visitors from over 180 nationalities since opening in 2022. Its diverse audience requires staff capable of engaging with different cultures, explaining scientific and future-oriented concepts, and delivering interactive experiences.

Accordingly, the museum has opened applications to individuals from diverse professional backgrounds without requiring previous experience in museums or customer service. Instead, the recruitment process focuses on communication, active listening, storytelling, problem-solving and the ability to respond positively to different situations.

The selection process consists of several stages, beginning with a recorded audition submitted as part of the online application. Requiring no advance preparation, the audition allows candidates to demonstrate their personalities, imagination and ways of thinking.

Shortlisted applicants then undergo in-person assessments involving scenarios inspired by real visitor interactions, followed by final auditions before a panel of experts and specialists.

The campaign has also extended to the wider public through interactive audition platforms at Virgin Megastore, Roxy Cinemas and Dubai Design Week, allowing participants to explore their personal abilities in an interactive environment that differs from traditional job interviews.

Azza Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Chief Operating Officer at the Museum of the Future, said that developing the visitor experience requires looking beyond academic qualifications and previous employment experience, with greater attention given to individuals’ ability to communicate, understand different perspectives and transform ideas into meaningful experiences.

She explained that the museum had reconsidered not only the skills needed for its new visitor experience but also how those skills could be identified and assessed, allowing candidates to demonstrate their potential.

Al Nuaimi added that the “Future Perfects” campaign aligns with the UAE’s and Dubai’s approach to investing in people, knowledge and innovation. She noted that developing exceptional experiences depends not only on technology and content, but also on the capabilities of the individuals delivering them and their ability to transform knowledge into meaningful human connections.

The new “Future Perfects” role combines visitor guidance, storytelling, dialogue, active listening and problem-solving to help visitors explore ideas about the future and connect them with their interests and everyday lives.

Successful candidates will join the museum’s visitor experience team in full-time positions and undergo specialised training in preparation for delivering the new experience in 2027.

The initiative reflects a broader shift towards incorporating innovation into recruitment and talent development, helping identify abilities that traditional assessment methods may overlook and build more diverse and adaptable teams.

By focusing on human potential, the campaign also demonstrates how innovation can extend beyond technology and services to the recruitment of people capable of delivering them.

Applications for the "Future Perfects" team remain open until 8th November 2026 through the official campaign website, Futureperfects.ae.