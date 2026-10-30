Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to highlight UAE’s energy priorities at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure will participate in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026), taking place from 2nd to 5th November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During the event, the Ministry will highlight the UAE’s policies to meet growing energy demand, diversify energy sources, and improve energy efficiency, while exploring partnership opportunities in clean energy and sustainability projects.

The Ministry will showcase the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to triple the contribution of renewable energy by 2030, supported by national investments of AED150 billion to AED200 billion over the same period. It will also highlight progress in the electricity sector, where clean energy accounted for 32.4 percent of the UAE’s total electricity generation in 2025, with output exceeding 62,400 gigawatt-hours.

The Ministry will also highlight the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, which aims to advance the production, supply chains, and applications of low-emission hydrogen. The strategy targets annual production of 1.4 million tonnes by 2031, with an ambition to reach 15 million tonnes annually by 2050.

The Ministry will present its efforts in managing energy and water demand, as well as the UAE’s leadership of the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance, which brings together governments, businesses, financial institutions, and technology providers to develop practical, scalable solutions. It will also engage with participating organisations to explore cooperation and investment opportunities in clean energy projects and the adoption of technologies that improve energy system efficiency and sustainability.

Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry, said the Ministry’s participation in ADIPEC provides an opportunity to exchange expertise and explore cooperation on projects that address the evolving needs of the energy sector. He noted that the UAE continues to strengthen the reliability of energy supplies while expanding clean energy capacity and reducing emissions.

He said, “We are working to diversify energy sources, improve energy efficiency, and strengthen private sector participation in project implementation. The UAE has made tangible progress in generating electricity from clean sources, and we continue to build on these achievements through policies, partnerships, and technologies that help meet growing energy demand.”

He added, “Developing the hydrogen sector and improving energy efficiency are two important areas for international cooperation. We are committed to leveraging ADIPEC as a platform to discuss practical, actionable solutions and expand partnerships that support energy and sustainability projects.”