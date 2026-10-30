EasyLease nine-month net profit surges 89% to AED90.2 million

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- EasyLease PJSC, the UAE's leading provider of integrated mobility solutions and a subsidiary of IHC, reported an 89 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to AED90.2 million for the first nine months of 2026, while revenue rose 16.9 percent to AED603.5 million.

Gross profit increased 28.9 percent YoY to AED172.0 million. Operating profit rose 46.3 percent to AED91.9 million, while EBITDA increased 56.2 percent to AED198.3 million, reflecting the continued improvement in profitability during the period.

Mobility leasing benefited from a larger deployed fleet and sustained demand from delivery platforms, corporate customers and government entities. Logistics also delivered strong growth as additional capacity came into use, supported by increased activity across land transport and yard storage services.

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, said, "We have spent the last few years building scale across EasyLease, and we are now seeing the value of that scale coming through. The fleet, logistics capacity and technology we have invested in are supporting a larger business without requiring the cost base to grow at the same pace.

"In logistics, we are bringing recently added capacity into use and expanding the services we provide around it, while in mobility we see further opportunities as the UAE’s passenger transport network develops. Our focus is on capturing that growth while continuing to improve how efficiently we operate.”