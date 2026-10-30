Mohammed bin Rashid sends written message to Mohammed bin Salman inviting him to attend UN Water Conference 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a written message to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, inviting him to attend the UN Water Conference 2026, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and the Republic of Senegal in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December, 2026.

Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khereiji, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, received the letter from Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Riyadh.