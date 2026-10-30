UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guyana

GEORGETOWN, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Muhannad Sulaiman Al Naqbi presented his credentials as Ambassador of the UAE to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, during an official ceremony held at the State House in the capital, Georgetown.

Al Naqbi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Guyana.

For his part, President Dr. Irfaan Ali conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali wished Al Naqbi success in his duties to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, affirming his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission.

For his part, Al Naqbi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across various fields which would contribute to advancing cooperation between the two countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the existing ties and cooperation between the UAE and Guyana, and ways to further develop them to serve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.