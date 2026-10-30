NMDC Group posts AED21.4 billion revenue in first nine months

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- NMDC Group, a provider of integrated marine, energy, construction, logistics, and engineering solutions, reported its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2026, with revenues increasing by 4 percent Y-o-Y to AED21.4 billion and a net profit of AED2.4 billion.

UAE operations contributed 78 percent of total revenues, while international markets contributed 22 percent.

Reinforcing the Group’s operational resilience, stringent cost discipline, and strong profitability margins, NMDC Group recorded a net profit of AED2.4 billion in 9M 2026.

The Group’s total project backlog stood at AED54.1 billion, supported by AED9.7 billion in project awards secured during the nine-month period, providing strong multi-year revenue visibility across the MENA region and wider international growth corridors.

NMDC Group closed the nine-month period with a strong balance sheet and a net cash position of AED3.9 billion. This foundation provides the flexibility required to fund capital expenditure, scale strategic assets, and pursue its growth ambitions while creating long-term shareholder value.

Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NMDC Group, stated, “NMDC Group’s performance across the first nine months of 2026 is a testament to the forward-looking economic vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which continues to empower national champions to lead on the global stage. By maintaining strict financial discipline and capitalising on the synergies across our integrated business units, we have continued to convert a substantial project pipeline into sustained revenue growth.”

Dr. Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group, said, “Our nine-month results reflect the resilience we have been building into NMDC Group for many years. In a more complex operating environment, our teams continued to deliver demanding projects safely across our markets, as we build capabilities that create value.”