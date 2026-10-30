2PointZero Group reports AED9.5 billion in net profit for 9M 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- 2PointZero Group on Friday announced its financial results for the nine months ended 30th September 2026, reporting revenue of AED33.7 billion and delivering a group net profit of AED9.5 billion.

This performance is reflected in the Group’s adjusted EBITDA, which reached AED7.5 billion after excluding fair value changes and one-offs.

Reported net profit rose 33 percent pro forma year on year (YoY) to AED9.5 billion, while revenue grew 106 percent on a pro forma basis, following the successful mega-merger to form the 2PointZero Group and the integration of Tendam into the Group.

Net profit includes AED5.8 billion of net fair value gains on investments.

The Group’s financial foundation remains firm, supported by cash and bank balances of AED15.7 billion and a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21x.

Samia Bouazza, Chief Executive Officer of 2PointZero Group, said, "Our net profit also reflects significant fair value gains on our investment portfolio, and our focus remains on durable earnings from our operating businesses.

"We are building on a strong foundation. With AED15.7 billion in consolidated Group cash and bank balances and AED155 billion in total assets, we are well placed to invest through the cycle."

She added that the Group's inclusion in ADX’s single-stock futures, alongside new analyst coverage, is broadening international investor access and enhancing the Group’s global visibility.