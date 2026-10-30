15 horses to compete in UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Libya Saturday

BENGHAZI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 17th leg of the UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses will take place on Saturday at Al Watan Shooting and Equestrian Club in Benghazi, Libya, marking the country's second consecutive year hosting a race in the series' 33rd edition.

The Libya leg forms part of the Third Libya Heritage Carnival, taking place on 30th and 31st October, which features 16 races, including 10 on the opening day and six on the second.

The UAE President's Cup race will feature 15 Purebred Arabian horses competing over 2,000 metres on dirt.

The series is held with the support and patronage of the UAE's leadership to develop Arabian horse racing and support owners and breeders worldwide.

Leading contenders include Hatem (TM Fred Texas–Haifa), Lord de Lardous (Bon de Lardous–Alfa de Lardous), Neptune Al Maury (Jaafar ASF–Nilka) and Adeeb Athbah (No Risk Al Maury–Burning Fancy).

The remaining runners are Dari, Shihab Kuhail, Nafees Al Khuyool, RB To The House, AA Burning Down, Wafeeq, Caspar Yemir, RB Desert Lion, Mawared, Majd Al Sham and Derf Grain.

Libya joined the UAE President's Cup series for the first time in 2025, when Afjan won the inaugural Benghazi leg at Al Watan Shooting and Equestrian Club.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, said the continuation of the Libya leg for a second consecutive year reflected the competition's standing among Arabian horse owners and breeders.

"We look forward to a strong race and distinguished competition in Benghazi, with 15 horses taking part, reflecting the value of the Libya leg and matching the standing the Prestigious Cup has reached at racecourses across the world, while strengthening its presence within the Arab and international racing calendar," he said.