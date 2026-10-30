Dubai South, Phoenix Aviation sign agreement for new airside facility at MBRAH

AMSTERDAM, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai South, the largest single urban master development focused on aviation, logistics and real estate, has signed an agreement with Phoenix Aviation for a new airside plot at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH).

The development will establish a centre of excellence for wide-body aircraft MRO, cabin modifications and completion and cargo conversion, supporting growing demand for specialised aviation services.

The signing ceremony took place during MRO Europe, in the presence of Nabil Alkindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, and Julian Ehrhard, President and CEO of Phoenix Aviation, along with other senior executives from both entities.

Scheduled for completion in Q1 2029, the new development will comprise a 35,000-square-metre aircraft hangar, an 18,000-square-metre delivery centre for aircraft handovers and storage, 15,000 square metres of workshops and stores, and 3,000 square metres of offices.

The hangar will be designed to accommodate three wide-body aircraft, including types such as the Boeing 777X and Airbus A350.

The expansion will bring Phoenix Aviation’s total number of hangars at MBRAH to two, alongside its A380-compatible MRO hangar. It will strengthen the aviation ecosystem at Dubai South by introducing additional capacity and services for airlines across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Alkindi said, “This agreement advances our mandate to develop an integrated aviation ecosystem that attracts international investment and strengthens Dubai’s role in the global aerospace industry. Phoenix Aviation’s expansion reflects confidence in Dubai South’s long-term development plans and the offering at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub. Our efforts remain aligned with our wise leadership’s vision to position Dubai as the aviation capital of the world.”

Gilles Negre, Founder and Chairman of Phoenix Aviation, said, “Our expansion at MBRAH is designed to address growing demand for wide-body aircraft services and bring together complementary capabilities in one location. With facilities planned around the latest aircraft technologies, specialised tooling and extensive logistics areas, our focus is on delivering quality, improving operational efficiency and reducing aircraft ground time."

He added that the development will enable Phoenix Aviation to serve a broader range of international airlines and provide space for aircraft manufacturers and specialist service providers.