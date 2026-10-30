EMDAD unveils new identity as NMDC Emdad

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- EMDAD, a leading integrated service provider for the energy, utilities, and industrial sectors, has announced its official rebranding to NMDC Emdad.

The step comes following EMDAD's acquisition by NMDC Group through NMDC LTS, fully integrating its established heritage into the Group’s broader ecosystem.

The transition will cause no disruption to its day-to-day operations. NMDC Emdad’s existing management team, employees, client relationships, existing contracts and operational facilities remain entirely unchanged, ensuring seamless continuity for all partners and clients.

The new identity alignment reinforces NMDC Emdad’s ability to leverage the scale, technical depth and asset strength of NMDC Group.

Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of NMDC Group, said, “As a continuously evolving integrated energy and marine provider, NMDC Group is committed to leveraging our combined capabilities to create significant value for our shareholders and partners. This milestone reflects our growth mindset and reinforces our commitment to supporting the UAE’s national ambitions in driving meaningful economic growth within our vital sectors.”

Dr. Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group, stated, “This transition reflects what it means to operate as one Group: one culture, one governance framework, and one standard for safety, quality, and operational excellence. Together, we are combining our capabilities, expertise, and shared values to deliver greater value for our clients and pursue new opportunities for growth across the energy sector.”

Mohammed Juma Al Bawardi, CEO of NMDC Emdad, said, “Today, as we transition to NMDC Emdad, we are taking a significant step forward in our growth journey. This new identity is more than a change of name; it reflects our enhanced capabilities as part of the NMDC Group ecosystem. We look forward to this next chapter and delivering greater value and broader capabilities to the regional energy sector.”

With core capabilities in well services, asset integrity, and maintenance, NMDC Emdad offers clients a suite of comprehensive solutions through its integration into the wider NMDC Group, operating under NMDC LTS. This strategic alignment ensures that clients across the energy sector benefit from a broader array of seamlessly integrated services designed to optimize asset lifecycle value and operational efficiency.