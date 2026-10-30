70 finalists shortlisted for inaugural Abu Dhabi Visitor Experience Awards

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced 70 finalists for the inaugural Visitor Experience Awards, shortlisted from approximately 350 applications across eight categories.

The Awards recognise organisations and frontline professionals who contribute to exceptional experiences that reflect Abu Dhabi’s high standards of service and hospitality. The initiative forms part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s efforts to foster a culture of excellence and innovation and continually enhance visitor experience.

The finalists include individuals and organisations from across Abu Dhabi’s tourism ecosystem, including events, aviation, hospitality, restaurants and cafés, museums, cultural sites, shopping malls, mobility, attractions and cruise terminals, as well as tour operators and tour guides.

The Awards comprise eight categories across two streams. The Business Awards include Most Innovative Visitor Experience, Best Emirati Cultural Experience, Leader in Inclusive Experience and Business Resilience Award. The Frontliner Awards include Visitor Experience Superstar, Unsung Hero Award, Connectivity Champion Award and Outstanding Tour Guide Award.

The Awards highlight outstanding practices across the tourism sector and encourage organisations and frontline professionals to continue improving service quality.

By bringing together participants from different visitor touchpoints, the initiative reinforces a shared commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality experiences at every stage of the visitor journey across the emirate.

The 70 finalists will now proceed to assessment by the jury panel against the Awards’ criteria. The panel comprises 30 senior leaders and subject matter experts from the public and private sectors, bringing experience across visitor experience, tourism, hospitality and culture.

Jury members were selected for their knowledge of Abu Dhabi and their relevant leadership and specialist expertise in visitor and customer experience, tourism, hospitality and culture.

The panel represents key visitor touchpoints, including museums, attractions, hotels, aviation, mobility, travel and cultural experiences, and includes specialists in areas related to the award categories, such as innovation, accessibility, organisational resilience and tour guiding.

All applications underwent an initial review and assessment against the established criteria before the finalists were shortlisted.

In the next stage, at least three jury members will assess the shortlisted entries in each category. Following this stage, 24 winners will be selected across the eight categories, with first, second and third places recognised in each.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony later this year, attended by tourism sector leaders and stakeholders.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s Visitor Experience (VX) function oversees the Visitor Experience Awards as part of its wider Visitor Experience programme, which aims to embed a culture of excellence across the tourism ecosystem and strengthen the integration and quality of the visitor journey.

Together with the Visitor Experience Guidelines and VX Academy, the Awards form a key pillar in advancing Abu Dhabi’s vision of a world-class tourism and cultural ecosystem that offers seamless, inclusive and authentic experiences.