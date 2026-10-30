BEEAH, Sharjah Department of Human Resources launch Sustainability Certification Programme

SHARJAH, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- BEEAH, the region’s sustainability and innovation pioneer, has joined forces with the Sharjah Department of Human Resources to launch the Sustainability Certification Programme, a development programme that equips professionals with the knowledge and practical skills to integrate sustainability into strategic planning, policy development and decision-making within their organisations.

Announced during the 2026 Sharjah Next: Sustainability forum, the programme supports the UAE leadership’s vision to nurture and develop local talent, reflecting the joint efforts of both entities to enhance organisational capabilities and advance sustainability.

The programme responds to the growing need for employees to understand sustainability and apply it in their work, supporting the UAE’s sustainability agenda and its Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

The partnership agreement was signed by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Human Resources, and Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, in the presence of Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Executive Development Officer at BEEAH, alongside senior representatives from both entities.

In its first phase, the programme will be offered exclusively to Sharjah Government employees, before being expanded to professionals across the public and private sectors in the UAE and the wider region. It aims to improve organisational performance while supporting environmental, economic and workforce development goals.

Designed as a self-paced programme, the certification invites executives to complete eight modules, available in Arabic and English. Every module is then followed by a short knowledge assessment, which participants can retake until they achieve a 100 percent score.

The programme covers interconnected topics: Sustainability 101, Principles of ESG in the Modern Economy, Transitioning to a Circular Economy, Climate Action, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Innovation and Technology for Sustainability, Net-Zero Strategies and the Power of Collaboration and Partnerships.

These modules combine sustainability concepts and frameworks with case studies and practical examples from the UAE, the GCC and beyond, giving executives a comprehensive understanding of sustainability and its real-world applications.

Upon successfully completing all eight modules, learners receive a certificate jointly issued by BEEAH and the Sharjah Department of Human Resources.

Al Zaabi said, “Investing in people and building a culture of continuous learning are fundamental to Sharjah’s vision. We believe that professional development must go hand in hand with academic education to build a skilled, adaptable workforce capable of meeting evolving challenges and driving long-term progress.”

Al Huwaidi said that the programme marks an important step in translating sustainability ambitions into the way teams plan, operate and make decisions, while building a workforce equipped with the knowledge to drive organisational resilience and navigate future challenges with confidence.