Bodour Al Qasimi opens ‘Horouf & Kalimat – Early Childhood Literacy Conference 2026’ in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, inaugurated the third edition of the Horouf & Kalimat – Early Childhood Literacy Conference 2026 at ERTH Abu Dhabi, marking the conference’s first edition in the UAE capital since its launch.

Organised by Kalimat Group in strategic partnership with the National Academy for Childhood Development, the conference is supported by the Ministry of Education and IFA Hotels & Resorts as main sponsors. The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and the ZAI Centre for Arabic Language Research at Zayed University are education partners.

Running from 30th October to 1st November, the conference brings together 50 academics, researchers and educators from the region and beyond for four keynote presentations, 14 panel discussions, 13 interactive workshops and an intensive, certified course in the Science of Reading.

Four key areas shape the conference programme, covering teacher training and teaching methods, educational leadership and policymaking, family and community involvement in early learning, and the quality of Arabic children’s books and content. Across these themes, the conference examines how research can inform classroom practice.

In line with the UAE’s Year of the Family, sessions also explore how shared reading, conversation, and everyday activities support children’s language development, and how closer cooperation between homes and schools can encourage the use of Arabic from an early age.

In her opening address, H.H. Sheikha Bodour said, “Empowering children through their mother tongue has become an essential part of our cultural security and national future.” She stressed the need for closer collaboration among families, teachers and educational institutions to strengthen children’s connection to Arabic from an early age.

“Our success is measured not only by how well children know their letters and words, but by the relationship we build between them and their language."

H.H. Sheikha Bodour noted that this connection helps children develop a strong sense of identity and the confidence to engage with the wider world while remaining connected to their language and culture.

Dr. Meera Al Kaabi, Acting President of the National Academy for Childhood Development, said that investment in early childhood literacy is essential to raising generations with strong Arabic language skills and the ability to pursue lifelong learning.

She said, “Our strategic partnership with Kalimat Group reflects a shared commitment to improving educational practices by applying research and specialised expertise to literacy education, while strengthening the role of educators, families and caregivers in supporting children’s learning.”

“The conference also serves as a platform for strengthening collaboration among stakeholders and exchanging best practices, contributing to a lasting impact on children’s cognitive and language development,” she added.

The opening ceremony featured a panel discussion titled ‘The UAE’s Role in Supporting Arabic Language Learning in Early Childhood’, with Dr. Saeed Kharbash, CEO of the Policies, Research and Programmes Sector at Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority; Maryam Al Hallami, Executive Director of the Private Education and Partnership Schools Sector at Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge; and Khawla Al Hosani, Deputy Director of the Sharjah Education Academy. The session was moderated by Dr. Abdulsalam Al Hammadi.

Panellists discussed how national policies can strengthen early childhood Arabic education through teacher training, effective classroom practices and language-rich learning environments. They also addressed family-school cooperation, the quality of Arabic content, children’s exposure to the language, and ways to assess progress in vocabulary, comprehension, oral expression and reading readiness.

The discussion explored closer coordination among government and education authorities to support Arabic learning nationwide.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour toured the exhibition, exploring educational resources, digital tools, and technologies to develop early literacy skills. She also visited the interactive workshops and an educational resources store featuring books and materials for early Arabic learning.

Sheikha Bodour also honoured the strategic partner, the National Academy for Childhood Development; the strategic sponsor, the Ministry of Education; and the main sponsor, IFA Hotels & Resorts; alongside education partners the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research, in recognition of their support for the conference and early childhood Arabic education.

The conference’s certified 18-hour course, ‘The Science of Reading’, is designed for 50 kindergarten and Grade 1 teachers. Drawing on neuroscience research into early reading development, the course equips teachers with practical classroom strategies to understand how children learn to read, assess their learning needs and select appropriate teaching interventions.

The conference’s third edition in Abu Dhabi brings together specialists, institutions and families to advance early childhood Arabic education and facilitate the exchange of expertise across the UAE and beyond.

Held in Sharjah, the 2025 edition attracted 1,200 registrants from across the UAE, with more than 650 teachers taking part in its activities alongside 48 local and international speakers.