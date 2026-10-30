PureHealth nine-month net profit rises 14.1% to AED1.8 billion

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth Holding PJSC on Friday reported a 14.1 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to AED1.8 billion for the first nine months of 2026, while revenues increased 11.5 percent year-on-year to AED22.4 billion.

Group EBITDA increased 20.4 percent year-on-year to AED4.2 billion during the period, with the margin expanding to 18.6 percent from 17.3 percent in the prior-year period, reflecting increased operational efficiencies and a greater contribution from higher-margin international operations.

Revenue growth was supported by the consolidation of Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) in Greece and Cyprus, which contributed AED2.3 billion in revenue, alongside 5.3 percent year-on-year revenue growth at Circle Health Group in the UK, and an 11.7 percent year-on-year increase in insurance revenue.

International healthcare revenue increased 53 percent year-on-year to AED7.3 billion, reflecting the consolidation of HHG alongside positive underlying performance across the international portfolio. EBITDA grew 63 percent year-on-year to AED1.6 billion, with EBITDA margin expanding to 22.3 percent from 20.8 percent a year earlier.

Circle Health Group in the UK recorded revenue growth of 5.3 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, supported by a shift towards higher-acuity inpatient activity. HHG recorded a 6 percent increase in patient volumes, driven primarily by outpatient activity.

Patient activity strengthened following the first quarter, with outpatient volumes increasing 9 percent and inpatient volumes rising 13 percent year-on-year across the first nine months of 2026. Operational bed capacity expanded to 3,543 beds from 3,433 in the prior-year period, while bed occupancy increased to 76 percent, demonstrating stronger utilisation of the Group's expanded healthcare capacity.

EBITDA increased 3 percent year-on-year to AED1.74 billion in the first nine months of 2026, with EBITDA margin expanding to 20.0 percent from 17.7 percent, supported by increased patient activity, greater utilisation of existing capacity, and the impact of a lower reported revenue base.

In the insurance sector, revenue rose 11.7 percent year-on-year to AED6.4 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by policy renewals, pricing discipline, and new business growth. Gross Written Premium grew 14 percent year-on-year to AED6.8 billion, while insured members increased 2 percent year-on-year to approximately 3.4 million and health claims processed grew 6 percent year-on-year to 43.2 million.

Daman continued to expand its multi-line insurance offering, with its Property & Casualty business generating AED166 million in Gross Written Premium during the nine-month period, driven by product expansion, strategic partnerships, and the launch of a dedicated SME business line.

Daman's net profit increased 3.9 percent year-on-year to AED667 million in the first nine months of 2026, demonstrating resilient earnings as the business continued investing in market share expansion and platform growth.

Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said, “The integration of Hellenic Healthcare Group has significantly expanded our position in Greece and Cyprus, while the continued development of Circle Health Group is strengthening our presence in the UK. Together, these businesses are broadening our geographic reach, diversifying our earnings base, and increasing our exposure to established healthcare markets.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, stated, “Internationally, we continue to strengthen our service offering, including through Circle Health Group’s agreement to take over selected UK laboratory operations from Unilabs Limited, bringing diagnostics and hospital services closer together.

"In the UAE, we are seeing the benefits of investments in specialised care, clinical capabilities and capacity, alongside a ramp-up in patient activity. At the same time, we are embedding AI and digital technologies into the way our businesses operate, from clinical pathways to procurement and patient engagement, with a focus on improving how care is delivered, reducing operational complexity and making our services more accessible to patients.”