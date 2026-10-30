ISEA2026 Dubai brings Emirati heritage to life through unique visual, sonic identity

DUBAI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- For generations, the stars guided the people of the UAE across the sea and desert. Long before modern navigation systems, seafarers aboard traditional dhows and travellers crossing the desert relied on the night sky to find their way. Among these celestial guides was ELYAH, the Emirati name for the North Star, Polaris, which holds a special place in the UAE’s collective memory. Beyond its practical role in navigation, the star also inspired poets, becoming a symbol of beauty, hope and constancy.

Centuries later, this enduring symbol of guidance and discovery has found a new expression in Dubai. ELYAH is now at the heart of the visual and sonic identity of the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026 Dubai), taking place from 6th to 15th November 2026 in what will be the largest edition in the symposium’s history.

Under the theme "ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data, and Identity", the symposium draws on Emirati heritage to explore the relationship between art, technology and human imagination. Its creative identity reflects Dubai’s journey from a centre of seafaring, pearl diving and trade to a global destination for talent and creativity.

Through its visual identity and original musical composition, ELYAH brings elements of the UAE’s cultural heritage into contemporary artistic expression, connecting past and present through art and technology.

The visual identity of ISEA2026 Dubai takes inspiration from the traditional dhow, a vessel that once connected distant shores and remains deeply embedded in the UAE’s cultural memory.

The symposium’s abstract logo features two mirrored curves reminiscent of dhow sails or hulls, each incorporating a four-pointed star that evokes the constellations once used to navigate the sea and desert. A subtle green gradient complements the flowing lines, offering a contemporary interpretation of Emirati maritime heritage.

Combining simplicity with symbolic depth, the design connects past and present while evoking discovery and connections with the wider world. Traditional navigation and celestial guidance are reinterpreted through a contemporary artistic language where place, data and identity intersect. Together, these elements tell part of Dubai’s story, bringing familiar cultural symbols into the evolving world of electronic art.

The design also reflects electronic art’s ability to create connections between people and their surroundings and reimagine relationships and experiences amid rapid technological change.

ELYAH’s sonic identity draws on Emirati musical heritage, reinterpreting it through contemporary sound. Combining traditional Emirati melodies, global rhythms and modern sound design, the composition reflects the diversity of artistic practices and the spirit of cultural exchange celebrated by the symposium.

Emirati artist and composer Faisal Al Jassim composed the original melody in collaboration with music arranger Zaid Adel, combining orchestral strings with the oud, qanun and ney, alongside traditional Emirati rhythms.

International music director and composer Ivana Nikodijevic subsequently developed an electronic interpretation, integrating the melody with contemporary sound effects and varied rhythmic patterns. Her arrangement draws on instruments and influences from different musical traditions, including flutes, sitars, marimba and African drums.

The resulting composition retains the essence of Emirati music while embracing wider musical influences. It gives ELYAH a distinctive sonic signature that reflects art’s ability to connect cultures, expressing both its cultural roots and its universal message.

Through ISEA2026 Dubai, ELYAH continues its journey as a source of inspiration. The star that helped generations find their way now brings together leading artists, researchers, thinkers and specialists working across art, science and technology from around the world.

The symposium will provide opportunities for experimentation, collaboration and artistic production across geographical boundaries, reflecting the connections between cultures and creative disciplines that ELYAH represents.

As tools change and forms of expression evolve, ELYAH remains a reminder that creativity is deeply human, rooted in curiosity, discovery and the ability to turn imagination into reality.