Hoor Al Qasimi discusses cultural leadership in challenging times in Qatar

SHARJAH, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah Museums Authority and President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, joined Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, for a conversation titled “Leading in Challenging Times” at the National Museum of Qatar in Doha, as part of Qatar Creates Week.

The discussion explored the evolving responsibilities of cultural leaders and the challenges facing museums and cultural institutions, including maintaining public trust, upholding institutional missions and sustaining cultural programmes amid growing social and economic pressures.

The participation reflects Sharjah’s continued commitment to advancing the cultural sector, fostering the exchange of expertise and perspectives, preserving heritage, and strengthening the role of museums in sharing knowledge.