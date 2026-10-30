DEWA, Transport Security Department in Dubai review Al Shera’a Bridge standards

DUBAI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) welcomed a high-level delegation from the Transportation Security Department in Dubai and Etihad Rail, the UAE national rail operator, to review the security standards and requirements for the bridge linking Al Jaddaf Metro Station to Al Shera’a, DEWA's new headquarters.

The visit aimed to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in transport infrastructure security, safety and emergency preparedness.

In line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, DEWA remains committed to fostering a positive work environment that promotes the highest standards of well-being, sustainability and safety and quality of life, while contributing to sustainable urban development and helping shape the cities of the future.

Maj Gen Obaid Saeed Al Hathboor, Director of the Transportation Security Department in Dubai, said the visit forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation and the exchange of expertise among entities involved in the transport and infrastructure sector.

“Joint efforts have helped establish the Al Shera’a Bridge as a benchmark and a model for similar projects. At the Transport Security Department, we remain committed to our pivotal role in establishing and developing security requirements and standards for the transport network, bridges and associated buildings, in coordination with our strategic partners,” he added.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Transportation Security Department and officials and specialists in construction and projects from Etihad Rail.

They were received by a number of DEWA officials, including Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources; Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications; Zaal bin Zaal, Vice President of Supply Chain Management, Quality, Health, Safety and Environment; and Omar Al Mansoori, Chief Operating Officer, alongside other DEWA officials.

The delegation praised DEWA’s integrated approach to security, safety, emergency preparedness, engineering and sustainability, as well as its achievements and leading practices, which could serve as benchmarks for railway projects.