Buhais Geology Park wins Sharjah Sustainable Tourism Destination Award

SHARJAH, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has won the Sharjah Sustainable Tourism Destination Award – Category Two for Buhais Geology Park at the Sharjah International Travel & Tourism Forum 2026.

The award was presented during the 13th edition of the forum, organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority under the theme “New Trends in Tourism” at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, honoured the winners across the forum’s award categories.

Hessa Al Shamsi, Director of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, received the award in recognition of Buhais Geology Park’s excellence and its contribution to promoting sustainable tourism and enriching the visitor experience in the emirate.

Buhais Geology Park, inaugurated in January 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is a specialised destination dedicated to showcasing the emirate’s geological history and highlighting the scientific significance of Jebel Buhais and its surrounding areas.

The park's facilities and exhibits allow visitors to explore the region's geological formations and the evolution of its natural environment.