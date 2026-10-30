Dubai Municipality opens registration for sixth Farmers’ Market season

DUBAI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has opened registration for the sixth season of the Farmers’ Market, offering Emirati farmers and local businesses opportunities to showcase their products and sell directly to consumers.

The market will run from 28th November 2026 to 31st January 2027 at Quranic Park in Al Khawaneej, operating every Saturday and Sunday.

The new season will feature 52 Emirati farmers and local businesses, representing an approximately 24 percent increase in participation compared with the previous season, which attracted 393,467 visitors.

For the first time, the market will also introduce 10 dedicated spaces for children under the "Young Farmers and Entrepreneurs" initiative, allowing them to display and sell products while developing practical skills in agriculture and entrepreneurship.

Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said, "The Farmers’ Market has established itself as an important community platform for supporting Emirati farmers and connecting local agricultural producers directly with consumers. Building on the success of previous seasons, we are expanding opportunities for participation and introducing new experiences that strengthen the market's role in promoting locally grown produce and supporting the development of the agricultural sector."

“Our focus is on providing farmers with the facilities, resources and guidance they need to develop their businesses, improve production practices and expand their market reach. Through these efforts, we aim to strengthen the competitiveness of local agricultural products and encourage sustainable production while contributing to Dubai's wider food sustainability objectives," he added.

Dubai Municipality will provide participating farmers with dedicated market stalls, logistical support, agricultural supplies, training courses, technical consultations and workshops to improve agricultural practices and production efficiency.

The market will also feature recreational and educational activities for families and visitors, including opportunities to learn about local agriculture and interact with participating producers.

Emirati farmers, eligible home-based businesses and agricultural product vendors can register through the Dubai Municipality registration portal.

Applications will be assessed according to the initiative's participation criteria, quality standards and sustainable local production requirements.