Jood, Dar Al Ber strengthen community collaboration, direct resources towards sustainable social impact

DUBAI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Community Contributions Establishment "Jood" and Dar Al Ber Society have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in supporting humanitarian and community initiatives and developing a more integrated and efficient ecosystem for community contributions.

The partnership aims to direct resources towards the community's actual priorities and needs, while enhancing their impact and sustainability, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

As part of the partnership, Dar Al Ber Society has allocated a contribution of AED4 million to support the " Beiti " initiative, strengthening its capacity to respond to priority social needs and support individuals and families. This contribution represents a practical example of collaboration among community institutions, channelling resources into initiatives that address real needs and deliver tangible, sustainable social impact.

The partnership also includes the launch and implementation of joint campaigns and initiatives, including seasonal campaigns and major initiatives, alongside the organisation of related community events and activities. These efforts will broaden opportunities for participation and expand the reach of initiatives across the community.

Marwan Rashid bin Hashem, CEO of Dubai Community Contributions Establishment "Jood", affirmed that the partnership with Dar Al Ber Society represents a model of collaboration among community institutions, bringing together efforts, resources and expertise to direct contributions towards social priorities and maximise their impact.

Bin Hashem said, "Through this partnership, we seek to develop a more connected and transparent ecosystem that brings together partnerships, governance and technology, while expanding opportunities for community participation. This will help translate contributions into tangible and sustainable social impact that enhances the quality of life of individuals and families, supports Dubai's social priorities and advances the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33."

For his part, Mr Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society, stated that the partnership with Dubai Community Contributions Establishment "Jood" reflects a shared vision to enhance the effectiveness of community work and reinforce an approach based on building strategic partnerships capable of directing resources and capabilities towards impactful initiatives that create tangible and sustainable improvements in the lives of individuals and families.

Abdullah Al Falasi said, "At Dar Al Ber Society, we believe that the true value of partnerships is measured not only by the resources they bring together, but also by the positive and lasting impact they create in people's lives. From this perspective, our collaboration with Jood represents an important step towards unifying efforts, integrating expertise and developing initiatives that respond to the actual needs of the community, while contributing to family stability and an enhanced quality of life."

Al Falasi added, "At Dar Al Ber, we will continue to build effective strategic partnerships and develop community initiatives that enhance the efficiency of resource allocation and broaden the reach of their impact. This reinforces the values of solidarity and social responsibility, advances the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and contributes to Dubai's sustainable social development journey."

The partnership reflects Dubai's direction towards building a more integrated and sustainable community ecosystem by unifying efforts, combining resources and expertise, and directing them towards social priorities. This approach enhances the effectiveness of community contributions and reinforces the role of partnerships in supporting social development and improving quality of life.