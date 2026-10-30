9th Historic Dalma Race Festival to take place in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the ninth edition of the Dalma Historic Race Festival will take place from 30th October to 15th November 2026 on Dalma Island in Al Dhafra Region. The festival is organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

The festival will welcome visitors every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6 to 15 November, while competitors will participate from 30 October until 15 November.

The festival will feature a diverse programme of marine races, sporting competitions and community activities. The highlight is the Dalma Historic Long-Distance Sailing Dhow Race for 60-foot dhows, the longest traditional marine race in the region, covering approximately 68 nautical miles (125 kilometres), with a total prize purse of up to AED30 million.

The race will start from Dalma Island and pass several historically significant natural islands, including Sir Bani Yas Island, Ghasha Island, Umm Al Kurkum Island, Al Fatayer Island, Al Bazm Island, Al Fiayi Island, Marawah Island and, finally, Janana Island, before finishing at Al Mugheirah Beach, making it the longest traditional marine race in the Arabian Gulf.

The festival will also feature the Dalma Traditional Rowing Boat Race for 40-foot boats, offering a total prize purse of AED2.4 million, alongside the Dalma Shaari Fishing Championship.

The festival will feature a range of sporting competitions, including cycling, swimming and running races, as well as padel tournaments, women’s badminton, beach football, beach volleyball and a falconry championship.

The festival will also host creative competitions, including the Best Photograph of Dalma and Best Video of Dalma, alongside daily competitions and prizes at the main stage as part of its interactive programme. Other activities will include carrom and domino tournaments for men and women, a traditional cooking competition and a best dessert competition.

Visitors will be able to explore a heritage village and a traditional market featuring stalls selling heritage products, traditional handicrafts and Emirati cuisine. The Children’s Village will offer educational and recreational activities and interactive competitions, giving young visitors an opportunity to discover various aspects of Emirati heritage.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, emphasised that the launch of the ninth edition of the Dalma Sailing Dhow Race represents a continuation of efforts to preserve the UAE’s maritime heritage and reflects the central role of the sea in the nation’s history and national identity.

He noted that the race has become a significant heritage and community event that brings generations together and strengthens their connection to the legacy of their ancestors.

Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the UAE’s wise leadership for its unwavering support of heritage festivals and programmes that contribute to preserving Emirati heritage and strengthening its presence within society.

He also praised the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, describing it as a cornerstone of the Dalma Historic Race Festival’s continued development and the expansion of its activities.

He emphasised that the integration of efforts among these organisations establishes a strong model for collaboration in delivering major events, enhances the experience offered to participants and visitors, and supports the authority’s objectives of preserving Emirati cultural heritage and promoting it locally and among visitors to the emirate.

He added that the authority views the Dalma Historic Race Festival as a platform that brings together marine competitions, heritage programmes and community activities.

The festival’s heritage activities and programmes offer visitors firsthand insights into traditional maritime life and create opportunities for knowledge exchange between generations. Meanwhile, the diversity of sporting competitions helps broaden participation and attract different age groups.

He explained that Dalma Island was selected to host the festival because of its historical significance within the heritage of the UAE’s islands.

He noted that scheduling activities over weekends aims to encourage wider participation among residents and visitors while supporting tourism and economic activity on the island.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation to the UAE’s wise leadership for its unwavering support of traditional sports and commitment to preserving the nation’s authentic heritage.

He praised the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the ninth edition of the Dalma Historic Race Festival and His Highness’s continued support for an event that has achieved successive successes and strengthened its standing among the region’s most prominent heritage festivals.

Al Awani said, “Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, we remain committed to further developing the Dalma Historic Race Festival and providing all the resources necessary to ensure the success of its ninth edition, in cooperation and coordination with our partners from the public and private sectors. This will help sustain the festival’s achievements and enhance its role in showcasing the UAE’s rich maritime heritage.