ICESCO family forum concludes in Sharjah with calls for action

SHARJAH, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The ICESCO Regional Family Forum 2026 concluded in Sharjah following two days of panel discussions, scientific papers, workshops and interactive experiences.

The event brought together decision-makers, experts, academics, researchers, specialists and representatives of government, community, educational and development institutions from the UAE and several other countries, alongside young people, university students and family members.

The forum concluded by emphasising the importance of moving beyond discussions of family challenges towards developing practical solutions and initiatives that strengthen family stability and quality of life, while reinforcing institutional coordination in responding to social, digital, educational and economic transformations.

The Sharjah Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) organised the forum on October 28–29, 2026, under the theme “The Family… A Balance That Shapes the Future”.

The event formed part of its efforts to promote regional dialogue on family issues, exchange institutional and specialist expertise and experiences, and connect knowledge and scientific research with community needs, contributing to a more integrated framework for supporting families and empowering future generations.

The forum emphasised the importance of strengthening coordination among institutions concerned with family affairs, education, health, development and media, and drawing on scientific research and specialist expertise to develop support systems better equipped to respond to changes affecting families.

It also highlighted the need to strengthen parents’ role in raising children, empower children and young people to participate and express their aspirations, develop the skills of new generations, support mental health and quality of life, and promote digital, consumer and environmental awareness.

Discussions stressed the importance of moving from isolated initiatives towards coordinated institutional action and building partnerships that facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise and turn ideas into practical programmes, while preserving values and cultural identity and strengthening families’ ability to adapt to contemporary demands.

The 2026 forum concluded by reaffirming the need for continued dialogue and cooperation among participating entities and for building on the insights, experiences and proposals presented over its two days. This would reinforce the family’s position as the cornerstone of individual and societal development and pave the way for more balanced and sustainable initiatives serving families and future generations.

The forum opened at the Sharjah Regional Office with addresses by Salem Omar Salem, Regional Director of ICESCO’s Sharjah Regional Office; Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Family and Child Sector at the UAE Ministry of Family; and Dr Mustafa Yousif Ali, Secretary-General of the Global Network of Religions for Children, an initiative of Arigatou International in Nairobi, Kenya.

At the forum’s conclusion, Salem Omar Salem, Regional Director of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Sharjah, emphasised the importance of building on the dialogue and exchange of expertise witnessed during the sessions.

“What we aspire to after the forum concludes is for ideas to move beyond the sessions and discussions and become ongoing cooperation, initiatives and programmes that benefit families and society,” he said. “The forum demonstrated the importance of bringing together different areas of expertise and listening to all stakeholders when seeking solutions to contemporary family challenges.”