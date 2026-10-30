Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an collaborates with PureHealth to enhance social impact, healthcare access in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth and The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an have signed a long-term strategic agreement to advance healthcare priorities across Abu Dhabi, contributing to sustainable social impact and enhancing the health and wellbeing of the community.

The agreement was signed by Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, and Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, during a ceremony held at Athar+, Abu Dhabi’s first purpose-driven hub dedicated to accelerating social impact, operated by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an.

The partnership reflects both entities’ shared commitment to delivering long-term social impact that improves quality of life and supports community wellbeing across Abu Dhabi, particularly in the healthcare sector.

As part of the partnership, PureHealth will be providing specialised dialysis treatment services, reinforcing access to critical healthcare for community members in need. This contribution forms part of a broader collaboration focused on delivering high-impact social initiatives, including cancer support programmes, alongside future strategic projects. The collaboration also supports the launch of Trailblazer – Ma’an Edition under Athar+, driving social innovation and addressing priority community needs across Abu Dhabi.

In addition, both parties will collaborate on structured fundraising initiatives through the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an’s regulated platform ensuring all contributions are directed in a transparent manner.

The agreement enables the joint development and delivery of impactful healthcare initiatives that strengthen access to essential services and improve patient outcomes across Abu Dhabi, in line with priority social and healthcare needs.

Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said: “Partnerships are fundamental to achieving meaningful and lasting social impact. Our collaboration with PureHealth reflects a shared commitment to improving the quality of life of community members and addressing social priorities through innovative and sustainable initiatives. By bringing together expertise, resources and a common purpose, we can create greater opportunities to support community wellbeing and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s vision of a cohesive and thriving society.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “At PureHealth, we believe that healthcare reaches its fullest potential when it extends beyond our hospitals and clinics to reach all members of the communities we serve. This partnership brings together our group’s integrated Care & Cover healthcare ecosystem and Ma’an’s trusted platform for social giving, allowing us to direct medical expertise and resources towards the health priorities that matter most to people across Abu Dhabi and the wider region. Together, we are building a sustainable model that turns collective action into improved health outcomes and a better quality of life for all.”

The collaboration aligns with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an’s mission to unite community efforts and direct contributions towards social priorities, while supporting PureHealth’s commitment to advancing healthcare and creating positive societal impact through its integrated healthcare ecosystem.