Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities participates in 'Bridges of Dialogue for Peace' international conference in Moscow

MOSCOW, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities took part in the international conference "Bridges of Dialogue for Peace," held in Moscow with religious leaders and public figures from around the world.

Participants examined ways to strengthen interfaith dialogue, counter extremism and hate speech, and reinforce the values of tolerance, coexistence, and human dignity.

The university's participation reflects its commitment to broadening academic and intellectual exchange, sharing expertise on contemporary intellectual challenges, and contributing to international discussions on the role academic and religious institutions play in building understanding among peoples and cultures.

Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, chancellor of the university, delivered the keynote address at the opening of the conference. He spoke about the UAE's experience in fostering tolerance and coexistence.

Dr. Al Dhaheri also commended the dialogue and intellectual initiatives of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation and acknowledged its role in organising the conference.

Dr. Al Dhaheri addressed the responsibility of religious leaders and institutions to protect human dignity and the sanctity of life, and to confront extremist rhetoric that uses religion to justify violence. Meeting this responsibility, he said, requires engaging directly with young people: talking with them, taking their questions seriously, and developing their capacity for understanding and critical thinking. This kind of engagement, he noted, helps protect young people from manipulation and polarization and directs their energy toward learning, work, and service to their communities.

He called for the conference's outcomes to be turned into programs and initiatives that reach schools, universities, places of worship, and digital platforms, and for closer cooperation among religious institutions in promoting the values of compassion, peace, and justice. He stressed that these values should be reflected in public discourse, education, and everyday conduct, so that people can see their effect on their lives and their future.

Dr. Maryam Al Zaidi, Head of the Department of Philosophy and Ethics at the university, spoke in the conference's second session, titled "Family Values in the Modern World: Tradition as a Choice." She discussed the importance of preserving the family and its values amid social change and globalisation, and the role that religious and spiritual institutions, the state, and civil society organizations play in strengthening family cohesion.

Dr. Al Zaidi said that language, national traditions, and cultural heritage form the collective memory of nations and the foundation of their identity, and that passing them on to younger generations requires sustained educational and community effort.

She noted that sharing experience among countries and religious administrations supports the development of effective practices in family education and in spiritual and moral upbringing, and strengthens the family's role in shaping how the next generation understands the world.

The conference sessions covered the role of religious institutions in advancing dialogue and countering extremism and hate speech, as well as family cohesion, the preservation of cultural identity, and the importance of education in developing young people's awareness and instilling the values of tolerance and coexistence.