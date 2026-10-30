Military Attorney-General affirms integrity of procedures, equality in performing national duty

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Military Attorney-General has ordered the referral of a number of defendants to the Military Criminal Court over allegations of abuse of official authority, involving obtaining undeserved exemptions and exceptions, and falsifying records of the completion of national and reserve service.

Investigations revealed that the allegations include falsifying official data, documents and medical reports to enable certain conscripts to circumvent the prescribed procedures.

The Military Prosecution has charged the defendants, who include public officials and conscripts, with the offences attributed to each of them according to their respective roles, for adjudication before the military judiciary.

The Military Attorney-General affirmed that national service is a duty, an honour and a responsibility towards the nation, stressing that safeguarding the integrity of its procedures reinforces justice and equality in fulfilling this duty and protects national obligations against any violations or exploitation.

He emphasised that all those proven to be involved in evading national service or abusing their positions to facilitate such practices would be pursued, affirming that the defendants would be held accountable before the military judiciary in accordance with the provisions of the law.