Saud bin Saqr attends launch of autonomous mobility framework, Autonomous Vehicle Testing Zone Initiative in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended a ceremony organised by the RAK Transport Authority (RAKTA), in cooperation with RAK Properties, to launch the emirate's autonomous mobility framework and announce the Autonomous Vehicle Testing Zone Initiative.

The event was held at the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa.

H.H. Sheikh Saud also witnessed the signing of 10 partnership agreements between the authority and government entities, specialised companies, universities, and academic and research institutions, aimed at strengthening cooperation in developing and testing autonomous mobility technologies and advancing scientific research.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr affirmed that developing an autonomous mobility system marks an important step in the emirate's journey towards a more advanced and sustainable future, in line with its long-term development vision.

"People are at the heart of our vision for the future of Ras Al Khaimah, and the ultimate purpose of every advancement we seek to achieve. We are committed to ensuring that advanced technologies make a tangible difference in people's lives, providing greater safety and convenience while opening up better opportunities. We are keen to harness innovation to develop more efficient and sustainable services, enhance quality of life in our emirate, and contribute to the UAE's ongoing development journey," he said.

He added, "We believe that building the future requires a long-term vision, foresight into technological transformations, and thoughtful investment in the opportunities they offer. We look forward to autonomous mobility contributing to strengthening Ras Al Khaimah's competitiveness, attracting specialised expertise and high-quality investment, and consolidating its position as a destination for innovation, in step with the emirate's growth and ambitions."

The ceremony was attended alongside RAK Ruler by Zeng Jixin, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the United Arab Emirates; Ou Boqian, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of RAKTA; and a number of senior officials and representatives of government entities, specialised companies, and academic and research institutions.

The Autonomous Vehicle Testing Zone initiative aims to provide a dedicated environment for testing vehicles and their technologies and assessing their efficiency and safety. It will enhance Ras Al Khaimah's readiness to attract specialised international companies and support the development of smart and sustainable transport solutions.

The launch of the framework and initiative builds on trials of autonomous RoboBus vehicles on Al Marjan Island and the expansion of RoboTaxi autonomous vehicle testing in the Al Dhait South area.

These efforts form part of the emirate's drive to develop an advanced transport system that enhances quality of life, strengthens Ras Al Khaimah's competitiveness and attractiveness to high-quality investment, and reflects its ambition to harness modern technologies in the service of people and development.