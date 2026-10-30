Ajman Municipality & Planning Department receives Global Innovation Certification for 'Building Compliance Package'

AJMAN, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Municipality & Planning Department has received an Innovation Certification from the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) for its “Building Compliance Package”, in recognition of its innovative approach to strengthening building safety and security through digital solutions and enhanced integration among relevant government entities.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, received the certification, affirming that this recognition reflects the Department’s commitment to the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 and its strategic goal of achieving comprehensive urban management. It also underscores the Department’s ongoing efforts to adopt innovative initiatives and develop proactive solutions that address community needs and enhance quality of life.

He highlighted that the Building Compliance Package demonstrates the importance of integration among government entities in developing services and improving procedural efficiency, contributing to a safer and more sustainable urban environment.

He added that the Department remains committed to implementing high-quality projects that translate innovative ideas into practical solutions with tangible impact.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi commended the efforts of the teams involved in developing the Building Compliance Package, which links tenancy contract attestation procedures with building compliance requirements related to safety and security standards. The Package facilitates data exchange and verification of compliance certificates through integration with partner entities.

During the occasion, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi received a briefing from Engineer Ahmed bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director of the Buildings Department, on the Package’s objectives, operational mechanisms and key outcomes, as well as its role in establishing an integrated framework for verifying buildings’ compliance with safety and security requirements.

The Package was developed in cooperation with Ajman Police General Headquarters and Ajman Civil Defence General Directorate.

The Package contributes to streamlining procedures and strengthening proactive oversight, supporting efforts to ensure compliance with building safety and security requirements.