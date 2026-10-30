Sharjah Shura to discuss Emirati family values on November 1

SHARJAH, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Children, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and Sharjah Youth, affiliated with the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, will organise the official closing session of the 18th term of the Sharjah Children’s Shura Council and the ninth term of the Sharjah Youth Shura Council on Sunday morning, November 1, 2026, as part of the Life Skills track.

Entitled “Family and Emirati Values”, the session will take place at the headquarters of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) in Sharjah city under the slogan “Serving the Community Is Leadership”. Members of both councils will participate, reinforcing the role of children and young people in discussing community issues and fostering participation, dialogue and national responsibility.

The closing session will highlight the Emirati family’s position as the cornerstone of individual development and the upbringing of future generations, alongside its role in instilling traditional values and strengthening national identity.

An interactive dialogue will bring together members of the Sharjah Children’s and Youth Shura councils and representatives of government entities and relevant institutions, allowing members to share their perspectives, raise questions and discuss issues relating to their family, educational and community lives.

The session will focus on several themes, including the importance of family cohesion and the role of parents, grandparents and older people in passing cultural heritage and Emirati values from one generation to the next.

Discussions will also address respect for elders and the preservation of authentic customs and traditions, particularly Emirati etiquette, known as Al Sana’a, and majlis etiquette. These social practices help shape children’s character and deepen their connections with their families, community and country.

The session will also discuss the importance of cooperation between families and schools in raising children and young people, and the role of the educational environment in encouraging positive behaviour, instilling community values and strengthening national identity.

It will also highlight the importance of ongoing communication between educational institutions and parents in providing a comprehensive educational environment that supports the intellectual and behavioural development of younger generations.

Discussions will explore the realities facing families amid rapid digital and media transformations, including the influence of digital content and social media platforms on family relationships.

The session will examine families’ responsibility to guide their children towards the informed and responsible use of modern technologies, as well as the role of local media in providing meaningful content that strengthens family bonds and preserves Emirati values.

Citizenship and community responsibility are expected to receive particular attention through discussions on respecting rules and regulations, safeguarding national achievements, and participating in volunteering and community initiatives.

The session will also explore how national belonging can translate into everyday practices that reflect children’s and young people’s awareness of their role in serving their community and contributing to its development.

The closing session of the two terms aims to bring together 60 members of the Sharjah Children’s Shura Council and 80 members of the Sharjah Youth Shura Council.

Their participation will encourage the exchange of perspectives and experiences across different age groups and provide a shared space to discuss challenges and aspirations relating to family, values and national identity.

This session highlights the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation's ongoing commitment to empowering youth and children, equipping them to engage meaningfully in public life while building confidence in public speaking, debate, and addressing key community issues.

By providing this hands-on consultative platform, the foundation aims to nurture strong leadership skills, boost self-assurance, and cultivate a deeper sense of civic responsibility among the participants.