Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy to organise Special Olympics Sports Challenge tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) --Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy will organise the “Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy’s Sports Challenge for Special Olympics UAE ” on Saturday, 31st October 2026, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Special Olympics UAE, and under the guidance of the UAE Basketball Association and Emirates Bowling Federation.

The event reflects the Academy’s commitment to supporting and empowering People of Determination, encouraging their participation in sporting activities and promoting social inclusion through sport. It also underscores the Academy’s dedication to providing an inclusive sporting environment that offers diverse groups opportunities to participate, compete and showcase their abilities and talents.

The challenge builds on the Academy’s ongoing efforts to launch initiatives and events that combine sporting excellence with a community-focused mission. These efforts help broaden participation and strengthen the presence of People of Determination in sport, reinforcing the concept of inclusive sport and highlighting the Academy’s role as an active platform for empowerment, connection and solidarity among different segments of society, in line with the objectives of the “Year of the Family” to strengthen community bonds.

‏The competitions will feature female athletes from Special Olympics UAE in bowling and 3x3 basketball, giving them an opportunity to demonstrate their technical and physical skills in a motivating sporting environment. The event will also help develop their abilities, teamwork and communication skills, while encouraging them to continue participating in sporting activities and championships.

Dr Omniyat Mohammed Al Hajeri, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy said, “Organising the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy’s Sportschallenge for Special Olympics UAE is an extension of the Academy’s vision to use sport as an effective tool for empowerment and social inclusion. It reflects our continued commitment to providing distinctive sporting platforms where People of Determination can showcase their abilities and talents and participate in a positive, supportive environment that builds confidence and motivates them to achieve even more.”