Oil Spill from GEM NO. 2 tanker contained; environmental remediation continues along affected UAE coastlines

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has affirmed that joint coordination with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), and relevant federal and local authorities is ongoing to monitor efforts to secure the oil tanker GEM NO. 2, following an incident in the UAE's territorial waters.

The coordination aims to ensure the necessary measures are taken to mitigate associated risks and safeguard maritime navigation.

The ministry explained that specialised technical teams are continuing work to address the tanker's technical issues, including repairing damaged sections, restoring some operational systems, and assessing the integrity of its structure to determine the most appropriate options for handling it safely.

According to the latest field assessments, no new oil leakage has been detected from the tanker. Maritime and aerial monitoring operations are continuing, supported by satellite imagery to closely track the situation and identify any developments.

For its part, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment affirmed that its technical teams are continuing to address the marine pollution caused by the oil spill, in ongoing coordination with relevant federal and local authorities. Surveying, monitoring and field-cleaning operations are underway in coastal areas affected by the pollution, with public safety remaining a top priority.

The ministry added that, according to the latest satellite monitoring images available as of Friday, 30th October 2026, the oil slick is concentrated off the coast of Umm Al Qaiwain, extending partially towards coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.

It confirmed that the observed concentration of pollution has declined significantly, while efforts continue to contain and remediate the effects of the spill, which has been stopped at its source.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment explained that containment and remediation efforts rely primarily on mechanical recovery methods, alongside the use of chemical dispersants in accordance with international standards and approved technical guidelines, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The ministry stressed that the temporary closure of a number of beaches and coastal areas is a precautionary measure, clarifying that this does not necessarily mean pollution has been detected at all affected locations. Rather, the closures are intended to protect public safety and the marine environment and allow surveying and remediation operations to be completed.

It also confirmed that fish and food products available in local markets remain safe and fit for human consumption, highlighting the efficiency of the UAE's food security system in ensuring food safety.

Relevant authorities are also continuing to monitor air quality, assess readings and follow developments through joint coordination. The public has been urged to strictly follow the instructions issued by the concerned authorities regarding beaches and coastal areas subject to precautionary measures.

In the same context, Etihad Water and Electricity affirmed that the safety and quality of drinking water remain a top priority. It said proactive measures have been taken to strengthen the safety of the water production system, including monitoring seawater quality at intake points, testing produced and distributed water, and verifying compliance with approved standards before it enters the distribution network.

The company noted that these precautionary measures would not affect water supplies to consumers.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and NCEMA commended the coordinated efforts of the relevant authorities and specialised national teams, which have resulted in securing the tanker and containing the sources of the oil leak, alongside operations to contain the pollution, limit its spread and address its environmental impact.

The authorities reaffirmed that field operations and joint national coordination would continue, with all available capabilities and resources being mobilised to ensure maritime safety and protect the marine and coastal environment. They also pledged to keep the public informed of developments through official channels.