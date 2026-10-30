Saeed Al Hajeri leads UAE delegation to Autumn Economic Forum on behalf of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation participating in the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, which was held on October 28 in Ho Chi Minh City, in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Held under the theme ‘Collaboration in a New Era’, the forum sought to strengthen Vietnam’s position as a global hub for investment and innovation through international cooperation, policy dialogue and technology-driven growth.

The event brought together more than 1,500 participants to discuss key issues, including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, green growth, sustainable manufacturing, finance and the restructuring of global supply chains. Discussions also addressed ways to attract foreign investment, facilitate technology transfer, and advance the development of Ho Chi Minh City’s international financial center.

Al Hajeri held bilateral meetings with senior Vietnamese officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

The meeting was attended by the CEO of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN).

The meetings reflect the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Vietnam, expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation, and exploring new partnership opportunities in technology, energy, and industry, thereby supporting the shared interests of both countries and further strengthening the economic partnership.

Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology, delivered the UAE’s statement during a high-level plenary session entitled ‘The Convergence of New Global Growth Engines’. The session was attended by Le Minh Hung, Prime Minister of Vietnam, as well as senior government representatives and officials from international organisations.

Discussions examined global economic growth prospects, the role of innovation and technology in generating new engines of growth, and the importance of international cooperation and economic partnerships in navigating global transformations.

Sharaf also participated in a panel discussion entitled ‘Collaboration Frameworks in a New Era’, which explored mechanisms to strengthen cooperation among countries, cities, international organizations and the private sector, while harnessing emerging opportunities in technology, finance, and investment.

The discussion addressed challenges to expanding bilateral cooperation and examined practical approaches to enhancing connectivity across technology, innovation, financial integration, investment and city-to-city partnerships, with a view to translating international cooperation into tangible investment opportunities.