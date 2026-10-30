Saud bin Saqr receives Chinese Ambassador & Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Zeng Jixin, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the United Arab Emirates and Ou Boqian, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who called on him at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr welcomed the ambassador and the consul-general. During the meeting, they discussed the friendship agreement recently signed between Ras Al Khaimah and China's Fujian Province, as well as ways to develop relations with Guangdong Province.

They also explored ways to strengthen cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and China across various fields and exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Zeng Jixin and Consul-General Ou Boqian expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to RAK Ruler for his warm hospitality and generosity.

They praised the strong relations between the UAE and China and the development taking place across various sectors in Ras Al Khaimah.