Fourth ENACT Majlis to put energy resilience, AI at centre of Global Investment Agenda

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Over 100 global leaders from across energy, technology, investment and policy will convene in Abu Dhabi on Sunday for the fourth ENACT Majlis to explore investment priorities, advanced technologies and cross-sector partnerships that strengthen global energy resilience.

As a more energy-intensive global economy takes shape, ENACT will examine how investment in infrastructure, system flexibility and advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), can build stronger, smarter energy systems capable of supporting continued economic growth.

New analysis, by ENACT, reinforces the case for action. Physical attacks on energy infrastructure have increased sixfold over the past six years, while cyberattacks have doubled in the last two years, underscoring the need to invest in preparedness and resilience before it is needed.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, Executive Chairman of XRG and Chairman of Masdar, said, “Energy security is economic stability. As global energy demand grows and disruption increases, we need systems that can deliver more energy, more reliably, and perform under pressure. That means investing in capacity, flexibility and the intelligence to anticipate, adapt and recover faster.

“This year’s ENACT Majlis will advance collective, cross-sector action to place resilience at the heart of investment decisions, accelerate the deployment of AI and robotics, and strengthen partnerships that enhance energy security and support socioeconomic growth.”

Held in partnership with ADNOC, XRG and Masdar, the ENACT Majlis will explore how to address vulnerabilities across energy systems by embedding resilience into investment decisions and infrastructure planning. Discussions will also examine how advanced technologies can make these systems more adaptive and better integrated.

Since its launch in Abu Dhabi in 2024, ENACT has expanded to Washington and returned to Abu Dhabi, connecting leaders across energy, technology, investment and policy. Now in its fourth edition, the platform is focused on translating dialogue into partnerships, practical action and investable solutions.

Rooted in the Emirati Majlis tradition of trusted and constructive dialogue, ENACT provides a forum for cross-sector collaboration. Taking place on the eve of ADIPEC 2026, the Majlis will provide an opportunity to carry these priorities into wider industry discussions on the investment, technologies and partnerships needed to deliver secure, reliable energy for growth. These discussions that will take place at ADIPEC will reinforce Abu Dhabi’s role as a global convening platform at the intersection of energy, technology and investment.