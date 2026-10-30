Hamdan bin Zayed receives DGE delegation, reviews government services, employment opportunities in Al Dhafra Region

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) --H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi a delegation from the Department of Government Enablement (DGE), headed by Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the Department’s efforts and initiatives to develop government services, the latest statistics and indicators on employment in Al Dhafra Region, and the efforts to connect jobseekers with suitable job opportunities, particularly in vital sectors.

The delegation gave a presentation covering three main themes: TAMM, the unified government services platform, and its role in making it easier for Al Dhafra community to access government services; key statistics and indicators relating to the region; and Mawaheb Talent Hub’s efforts to connect Emirati jobseekers with suitable job opportunities.

The delegation presented the main services and features of TAMM and its role in bringing government services together on one integrated digital platform, which helps simplify transactions and improve customer experience. It also presented the indicators and statistics relating to Al Dhafra Region and their role in providing the data needed to support government planning and decision-making.

During the meeting, the delegation reviewed the latest employment updates and the initiatives the Department leads through Mawaheb to connect jobseekers with suitable job opportunities. These include open days organised in cooperation with government and semi-government partners and private sector companies, as well as the training and career coaching programmes delivered by Mawaheb’s centre in Al Dhafra Region.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of continuing to develop government services to meet the needs of community members, strengthening integration between government entities, and using data and indicators to support development plans. He also stressed the importance of continuing efforts to empower national talent in Al Dhafra Region and widen its participation in the labour market.

These efforts come in support of the UAE’s wise leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and its drive for government development, more efficient services for community members, stronger skills among national talent and suitable job opportunities for them, in line with the nation’s development aspirations and in order to improve quality of life in Al Dhafra Region.

The meeting forms part of efforts to strengthen coordination between government entities in following up the development priorities of Al Dhafra Region. The focus is on developing government services, using accurate data to support planning and decision-making, and boosting employment opportunities in support of the region’s development and a better quality of life for community members.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Issa Hamad Bu Shehab, Advisor to the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Ibrahim Nassir, Undersecretary of DGE; Dr Mohamed Abdulhamid Al Askar, Director General of TAMM; Abdulla Ghareeb Al Qemzi, Director General of Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi; Dr Abdulla Al Shimmari, Executive Director - National Workforce Enablement Sector; and Mr. Saif Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Director of Customer Advocacy and Care - TAMM, along with a number of senior officials.