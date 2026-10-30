Thara Connect charts roadmap for future of investment, entrepreneurship in Ajman

AJMAN, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The First Thara Connect Forum, organised by Ajman Chamber in conjunction with the launch of the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, concluded at the Thara Entrepreneurship Centre in Ajman, bringing together government leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, industry experts, representatives of economic institutions and emerging businesses.

The forum highlighted the importance of developing an integrated business environment that supports innovation, transforms promising ideas into successful ventures and creates sustainable investment opportunities, reinforcing Ajman's growing role as a destination for entrepreneurship and business development.

Serving as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and partnership development, the forum featured three panel discussions exploring the role of government in supporting entrepreneurship, startup investment readiness, founders' experiences in establishing and scaling businesses, and the challenges and opportunities associated with financing, growth and market access.

Discussions highlighted several recommendations focused on strengthening collaboration between government entities, private sector organisations and investors, expanding startup incubation and acceleration programmes, and facilitating access to financing, customers and local and regional markets.

The proposed recommendations also emphasised improving startup investment readiness through sustainable business models, stronger corporate governance, operational efficiency and specialised mentorship programmes, alongside expanding direct engagement between founders, venture capital funds and investors.

Participants stressed the importance of empowering young entrepreneurs, Emirati talent, women and people of determination, encouraging innovation across future-oriented economic sectors, and developing partnerships between established companies and startups to transform innovative solutions into commercial and investment opportunities.

The forum further underscored the importance of establishing clear performance indicators to assess the economic impact of entrepreneurship initiatives, monitor business growth and sustainability, and evaluate their contribution to job creation and economic diversification.

Maryam Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, emphasised the importance of building on the forum's outcomes and strengthening connections between investors and entrepreneurs.

She highlighted the role of these partnerships in transforming innovative ideas into scalable businesses and developing sustainable economic collaborations that enhance Ajman's competitiveness and strengthen its entrepreneurial ecosystem.

She explained that Thara operates through an integrated model comprising six specialised companies, offering services that include flexible workspaces, startup incubation and acceleration, investment and operational solutions, and community initiatives.

This integrated approach enables entrepreneurs to access essential support throughout the different stages of business establishment, growth and expansion, creating a more connected and supportive environment for emerging businesses.

Marwan Hareb Al Aryani, Group Chief Executive Officer, outlined Thara's five-year economic targets, including generating at least AED 700 million in cumulative economic value added to Ajman, contributing to the creation of 3,135 direct jobs, and supporting 100 companies in establishing, relocating or expanding their operations in the emirate.

He added that the ecosystem aims to support 600 startups through Thara X, prepare more than 220 companies for investment, help startups attract AED 69 million in external financing, and target direct investments in 71 companies over five years.

Participants emphasised the importance of maintaining engagement beyond the event and translating potential collaborations into practical partnerships and actionable initiatives, reinforcing Thara Connect's role as a platform connecting government entities, investors and entrepreneurs.

The forum forms part of Ajman Chamber's ongoing efforts to strengthen the emirate's position as an attractive destination for investment, innovation and entrepreneurship, while supporting the contribution of startups to sustainable economic development.

Concluding the forum's activities, a startup competition that attracted applications from more than 45 emerging companies culminated in Alfredo receiving an AED100,000 prize, presented in the form of a cheque in recognition of the winning business idea and its potential. The competition offered entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their ventures to investors and experts, reflecting Thara's commitment to supporting promising ideas and transforming them into sustainable business and investment opportunities.