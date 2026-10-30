UNHCR launches $50 million winter appeal to assist 9 million people

NEW YORK, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) – The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) launched its annual winter fundraising appeal on Friday, aiming to raise at least $50 million to support an estimated 9 million people in Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon and Afghanistan.

UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said funding shortfalls and surging energy prices had increased humanitarian needs, with at least 9 million people requiring additional assistance to get through the winter.

UNHCR aims to raise at least $50 million for winter support in 2026–2027 through its annual campaign targeting individuals and private donors, helping offset sharp declines in its budget.

The target is $3 million more than the agency raised last year.