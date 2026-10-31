Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates Italian culture, arts

SHARJAH, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF) celebrated Italy, the Guest of Honour of its 13th edition, on Friday with a programme of cultural and artistic activities highlighting the country's cinematic heritage, arts, and traditions.

Organised by FANN – Media Discovery Platform, the celebration reflected the festival's commitment to bringing cultures together and introducing children and young people to new creative experiences and perspectives.

Held across VOX Cinemas at City Centre Al Zahia and the House of Wisdom, Italian Day featured film screenings, live performances, interactive workshops and cultural activities. The programme offered visitors a chance to explore both traditional and contemporary Italian arts, with hands-on experiences designed to encourage children and young people to learn, create and express themselves.

The festival's Green Carpet hosted the Middle East premiere of the Italian film "Forever With You", directed by Fabrizio Cattani, alongside screenings of "Atlas of the Universe" and the animated film "Tales From the Magic Garden".

The programme also featured a selection of films made by children and young filmmakers, giving audiences a glimpse into their ideas, experiences and perspectives through cinema.

At the House of Wisdom, visitors enjoyed performances and workshops inspired by Italian culture. Among the highlights was the La Dolce Vita Show, which brought a lively atmosphere to the venue, alongside the "Colombina Masks with an Italian Touch" workshop, which introduced participants to traditional Italian theatrical masks and their use in portraying characters and emotions.

Italian cuisine was also part of the celebrations, with hands-on workshops on making traditional semolina pasta and tiramisu. Participants had the opportunity to prepare two of Italy's best-known dishes while learning about the customs and traditions associated with Italian food and everyday life. A ceramic coaster painting workshop also encouraged visitors to get creative and design their own pieces.

For young cinema enthusiasts and aspiring storytellers, the festival hosted a "Film Strip" workshop, introducing children and young people to how sequences of images are used to tell visual stories.

Another workshop, "From Idea to Screen: How to Start Creating Your Content", guided participants through the process of developing ideas into visual content, helping young aspiring filmmakers strengthen their storytelling skills.