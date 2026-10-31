Emirates Dermatology Society to hold annual conference in Dubai on November 6

DUBAI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Dermatology Society will organise the 10th edition of the Emirates Dermatology Conference, to be held from 6th to 8th November 2026, at the InterContinental Dubai – Festival City, Dubai, bringing together more than 500 physicians and specialists from around the world.

The conference will focus on advances in dermatology, aesthetic medicine and laser therapy, with a scientific programme featuring lectures, workshops, live demonstrations and interactive discussions of clinical cases.

Dr. Ayman Alnaeem, President of the Emirates Dermatology Society and President of the Conference, said, "Building on the successes of previous editions, the Emirates Dermatology Conference 2026 brings together an elite group of dermatologists, researchers, experts and industry leaders from across the region and the world, within a specialised scientific platform aimed at enhancing expertise exchange and advancing medical practices."

"This year's conference presents a rich and diverse scientific programme, featuring advanced scientific lectures, workshops, live demonstrations, and interactive sessions for discussing clinical cases, contributing to keeping pace with the latest scientific developments and modern technologies in the field of dermatology," he added.

Dr. Alnaeem said this year's edition will expand its educational programme, including the fifth Residents' Academy, which aims to prepare the next generation of dermatologists through specialised training, practical experience and professional mentorship.

He explained that the conference will highlight the latest global developments in dermatology, laser science and aesthetic medicine. It will also cover a wide range of topics, including skin ageing, acne, skin cancer, infectious skin diseases, and inflammatory skin diseases.

Dr. Alnaeem announced that the conference will feature the launch of an innovative oral treatment for vitiligo, which he said the UAE will become the first country in the world to approve.

He added that the conference will host the official launch ceremony for this treatment, alongside announcements of a range of modern dermatology therapies, including the latest generation of biologic treatments for psoriasis and other conditions.

Dr. Alnaeem affirmed that the UAE is among the fastest countries to register new drugs to ensure patients' access to the latest treatments, and among the first globally in applying artificial intelligence technologies for diagnosing skin diseases such as psoriasis and skin cancer, as well as in using lasers to treat vascular birthmarks, pigmentation and benign tumours.

An accompanying exhibition featuring more than 30 local and international companies will showcase medical devices and technologies used in diagnosing skin diseases, laser therapy and aesthetic treatments.